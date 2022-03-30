Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0332

Credits (CS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Credits has a market cap of $7.43 million and $60,904.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits' total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

