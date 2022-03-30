Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

