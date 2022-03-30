CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,634.75

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,634.75 ($47.61) and traded as low as GBX 3,183 ($41.70). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,244 ($42.49), with a volume of 1,559,160 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,471.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,634.75. The stock has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.