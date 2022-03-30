Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DHR traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.36. 2,018,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.06. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 12-month low of $222.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

