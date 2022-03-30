Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

EPA:BN traded up €0.84 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.84 ($56.97). The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.57.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

