DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $179,973.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.42 or 0.99994501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

