Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 39,500 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75.
Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Down (DPDW)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.