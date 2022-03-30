DEEPSPACE (DPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $258,366.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $258,366.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

