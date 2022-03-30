Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005587 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.59 or 0.00775539 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

