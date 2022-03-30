Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

