Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Shares Up 1%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $29.85. 22,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 16,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.