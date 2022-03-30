DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Cap of $73.94 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and $1.52 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00005995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

