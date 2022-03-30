DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 5.4%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 58,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,880,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $982.10 million, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in DHT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

