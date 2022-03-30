Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market cap of $515.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

