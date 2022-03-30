Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $36.94 million and approximately $40.05 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00260618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00109052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 748,919,505 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.