Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.11

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$71.11 and last traded at C$70.81, with a volume of 359887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

