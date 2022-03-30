Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 883.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$48.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Dowa has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

