Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.60

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.60 and traded as high as C$28.65. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.60, with a volume of 106,369 shares traded.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

