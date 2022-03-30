DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

DTF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

