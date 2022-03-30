Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.43

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.47. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 35,600 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$125.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
