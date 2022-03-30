E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $875.01

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$875.01 and last traded at C$875.01, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$909.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$915.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$912.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.