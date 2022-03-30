e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.77

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 23.68 ($0.31). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 21,670 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £125.56 million and a PE ratio of -24.40. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.77.
e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)
