e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.77

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.77 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 23.68 ($0.31). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 21,670 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.56 million and a PE ratio of -24.40. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.77.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

