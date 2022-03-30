Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

