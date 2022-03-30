ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Christopher Wilks Purchases 35,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks bought 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks bought 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 170 ($2.23) on Wednesday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.47.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

