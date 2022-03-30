Effect.AI Market Capitalization Hits $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00209173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00423940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

