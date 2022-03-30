Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.04

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and traded as high as $35.42. Empire shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 492 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

