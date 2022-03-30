Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.25

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$44.30. Empire shares last traded at C$44.11, with a volume of 274,326 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

