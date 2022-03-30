Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. Envela shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,542 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

