Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,771 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $49.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,021. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

