Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,771 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $49.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.
In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,021. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
