EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 572,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded down $14.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.00. 873,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.