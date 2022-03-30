Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.46. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 719,634 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$135.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 11.16.

In other Erdene Resource Development news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 8,694,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$3,564,745.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,027,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,231,411.53.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

