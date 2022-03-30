Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.46. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 158,566 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a market cap of C$63.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.