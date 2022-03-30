European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.83

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.83 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 116.75 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,232,797 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £420.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Martin Breuer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($15,981.14).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

