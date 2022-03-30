EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.00. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 22,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.77.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations, and sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

