Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 806,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

