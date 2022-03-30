Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.15

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.69. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,524,526 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.