Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,353.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.92) to GBX 3,030 ($39.69) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th.

FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

