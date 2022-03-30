Filecoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.89 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $889.50 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.47 or 0.00056007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.07 or 0.07199280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.07 or 0.99789544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 184,743,958 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

