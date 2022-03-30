Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 38,022 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.