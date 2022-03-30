Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 38,022 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

