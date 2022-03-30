Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 2,113,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

