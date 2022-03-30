Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 94,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

