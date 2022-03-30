Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.59

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as low as $20.61. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 32,645 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

