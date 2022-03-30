Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 3.6%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.59 and last traded at $90.72. Approximately 7,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

