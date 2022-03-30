Fort Henry Capital LLC Acquires 29,104 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,788,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.