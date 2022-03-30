Fort Henry Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,879. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

