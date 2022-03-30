Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $12 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 156,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.