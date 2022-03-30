Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000.

