Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 620,420 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.32.

Get Fox Marble alerts:

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

