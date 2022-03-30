Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 620,420 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.32.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
