freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.27 ($26.67).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.94 ($26.31) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.19. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($36.18).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.