Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.77. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 12,942 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.
About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
