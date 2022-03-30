Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.77. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 12,942 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.